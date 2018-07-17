Several former athletes from the county are excelling on the athletic fields and in the classroom at their perspective colleges.
As collegiate athletic conferences have been releasing their all-academic teams this summer, several former players in the area have been excelling on the next level.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Nicole Fegans, Angel Amadi and Asia Durr were named to the 2017-18 academic honor roll. Fegans was a freshman track and cross country runner at Georgia Tech while Amadi, a freshman last school year, ran track at Louisville.
Durr, a junior, plays basketball at Louisville.
The ACC had a record 4,650 athletes to be honored. Duke led the way with 493 athletes selected to the 62nd annual Academic Honor Roll.
Three former athletes in the county were named to the Peach Belt Conference 2017-18 Presidential Honor Roll.
Named to the Div. II’s conference honor roll were Darby Demarest, Booke Nail and Brittany Truitt.
Demarest, a former standout at Chapel Hill, was a sophomore at Columbus State where she plays softball.
Nail, an Alexander graduate, was a junior at Columbus State where she plays soccer.
Truitt, also an Alexander graduate, ran cross country and track at North Georgia.
In the Southeastern Conference, Austin Fulton and Ashley Morgan were among the 956 athletes named to the 2017-18 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Fulton, a Douglas County High graduate, was a freshman golfer at Mississippi State. Morgan, a Chapel Hill graduate, was a freshman on the Tennessee softball team.
To be eligible for the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, an athletic must be in their first year of participation at their school. An athlete was have at least a 3.0 grade-point average and have completed at least 24 semester of 36 quarter honors.
Here is a look at each of the honorees:
Darby Demarest: She was the ace of the Cougars staff with 21 starts while playing in 30 games. She posted an 8-9 record with four saves and a team-leading 2.58 ERA. She finished third in the conference with 157 strikeouts in 138.1 innings and was second in the Peach Belt Conference for saves. She had a career-high 15 strikeouts in a win over Albany State.
Asia Durr: The junior helped the Cardinals reach the NCAA Final Four this past season. She was the team’s leading scorer and named the ACC Player of the Year, and a finalist for several of the country’s top awards. The All-American broke school-record with 47 points and tied school record with nine three-pointers vs. Ohio State in November.
Nicole Fegans: The Douglasville native wrapped up her freshman year at Georgia Tech as one of the nation’s top true freshmen. She brook the school freshman record in the 5K at 16 minutes, 26 seconds, which ranked fourth in school history. The former Landmark Christian All-American qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
Austin Fulton: The former Douglas County High standout competed at two individual events over break between fall and spring. He made his official collegiate debut at USA Individual tournament in February.
Ashley Morgan: A former Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year, Morgan was a starter for the No. 10 Vols this season. Started 56 of 61 games and hit .252 with 11 runs scored. She had 31 RBI and five home runs. The three-time Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year had six doubles.
Brooke Nail: The former Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year, is a three-year starter for the powerhouse Div. II program. A defender, Nail started all 20 matches and played 1,403 minutes for the Cougars, who lost in second round of NCAA Tournament to No. 2 Carson-Newman. She had 10 shots on goal and scored two goals last season.
Brittany Truitt: She was a part of school history as she helped the North Georgia Nighthawks win its first conference team title. Truitt was conference runner-up at the championship meet in Columbus. She is a four-time all-conference runner. In track, Truitt won the 5,000 and 1,500-meters champions.
