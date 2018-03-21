Four players from the county were named to the annual Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state teams, which were announced on Monday.
Douglas County had two players to make the Class AAAAAA teams while New Manchester and Lithia Springs one player to be named to their classification team.
Senior Rickey Clark of Douglas County and Amari Robinson made the Class AAAAAA team. Ja’Lisya Glover of New Manchester also made the Class AAAAAA team while Demeara Hinds of Lithia Springs made it in Class AAAAA.
All four helped lead their team into the state playoffs.
Clark, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, helped lead the Tigers to a 22-7 record and runner-up finish in Region 5-AAAAAA. The Lincoln Memorial University signee averaged 12.5 points, four assist and 4.2 rebounds per game.
He had 19 games of double figure scoring and was named to the all-region first team by the coaches. A four-year player, Clark played in 81 games for the Tigers.
Douglas County lost at North Atlanta in the second round of the state playoffs.
Robinson averaged 24.3 points and 10.9 rebounds to help lead the Tigers to the state semifinals. She was named the region player of the year and had scored in double figures in all 31 of the team’s games.
The 6-foot-2 junior had 18 games of double figure scoring and rebounding.
She had a career-high 44 points in a holiday tournament win over Fayette County.
Robinson is the county’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,678 points. She is 50 points away from breaking former Lithia Springs standout Kiana Johnson’s record of 1,727 career points.
Glover helped lead New Manchester to a region runner-up finish for a second straight season. She averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and four steals per game for the Jaguars, who finished with a 20-8 record.
Glover played in 102 games during her four-year career at New Manchester. This past season, the Jaguars set a record for most wins in a season and its state playoff win over Sequoyah was the first in the program’s history.
Hinds, a 6-2 sophomore center, helped lead the Lions to the Region 6-AAAAA title. She averaged a team-high 12.6 points and had 18 double figures scoring games.
The Lions went 18-10 and lost to Flowery Branch in the second round of the playoffs.
Robinson will play in Saturday’s GACA Junior North-South All-Star game in Dalton.
