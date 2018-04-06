Freddie Allen III headed back to California to visit his grandmother during spring break.
The Chapel Hill High junior will also compete in one of the top outdoor meets in the country.
A California native, Allen will be making his first appearance at the Arcadia Invitational on Saturday. The two-day event at Arcadia High will feature some of the top talent in high school track and field. Per the meet’s rules, all participants will be representing their high school at the meet.
Allen has been in California since last Saturday visiting relatives and preparing for the meet.
“I will take it as any other meet and not try to get overwhelmed by it all,” Allen said. “I’m very excited about being invited to compete. It is a big meet.”
Located about 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Allen had qualifying marks to get invited to the competition. There have been some big names in high school track and field that have competed in the meet throughout the years.
An indoor All-American, Allen will compete in the 110-meters hurdles, the long jump and the 300-meters hurdles on Saturday.
He said it will be challenging to compete in all three events, but said he is looking forward to the competition.
“It is definitely a challenge because the long jump and 300 hurdles might be going on at the same time,” Allen said. “I will see how it all falls together on Saturday.”
He said competing in other big meets should be to his advantage.
“I think it will help especially if I go up against someone who has been in a big meet,” Allen said. “It will help with me not being as neverous.”
Last month, Allen competed at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in New York.
Allen finished fourth-place finish in the long jump and broke a school record in the 60-meters at The Amory Track and Field Center.
Allen went 7.10 seconds in the 60 meters in the Emerging Elite division to set a new Panthers record. He just missed making the finals in the event.
In the long jump, he went 22-feet, five inches to place fourth and earn All-American honors.
Allen, who sat out last season after transferring from Hiram, is one of the top hurdles in the state.
Last season, Chapel Hill boys finished third overall at the Class AAAA meet in Rome.
At last month’s county championship, Allen barely missed the school record in the long jump event. He is apart of the Panthers’ 400 relay team that has gone 42.24 seconds to set a new school record.
