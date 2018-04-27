There are only a few weeks left in their freshmen career.
And its only fitting that several freshmen from the county look to have standout performances at Sectional meets this weekend.
Alexander freshman Jazzmin Taylor is one of the top high jumpers in the country and will look to qualify for the state met at the Class AAAAAA Sectional meet at Lakewood Stadium.
Taylor says she is nervous about Saturday’s meet but is confident in her ability.
“It is the pressure that you want to do well,” said Taylor, who will compete in the 400-meters and high jump event.
The former Chapel Hill Middle School standout has gone 5-feet, six inches to have have the second-best jump by a freshmen in the country.
In addition to Taylor, there will be 11 other freshmen from the county competing at Sectional meets.
Here is a look at the freshmen:
Kassidy Amerson-Fox, Chapel Hill: She finished runner-up in the region in the discus. Amerson-Fox threw a personal-best 113-2 and is seeded fifth overall. She is one of the top freshmen throwers in the nation.
Anthony Arredondo, Chapel Hill: He will compete in the 1,600 event where he is seeded 16th overall. Arredondo best time is 4:52 earlier this season.
Keyshawn Buckley, Chapel Hill: He is a member of the team’s record-setting 400 relay team that has the No. 2 seed.
Camryn Curtis, Alexander: She will run in the 800 event where she took fourth at the region meet. Curtis went 2:27.22 last week at region.
David Foreman, Chapel Hill: Going into the sectional meet, he is seeded 11th overall. He had a time of 11:02 to place third at the region meet. Earlier this season, Foreman went 10:47 for a personal best.
Justin Franklin, Douglas County: A former middle school football standout, Franklin qualified for the 200 event at region. H went 23.33 seconds at region. Franklin say some playing time as a freshman on the Tigers varsity football team.
Ashley Hammond, Chapel Hill: She is seeded No. 6 in the 1,600 in the Class AAAA Sectional in Columbus. Last week, Hammond went 5:56.16 to win the Region 5-AAAA title in Carrolton. She has a season-best of 5:40.
Zyan Mathis, Douglas County: She will compete at the sectional met in three events. Mathis went 13.04 seconds at region to qualify in the 100 event. She will also compete on the 400 and 1,600 relay teams.
Derica Price, Chapel Hill: She is seeded No. 6 in the triple jump at 35-feet, 1 inch. She is a member of the 400 relay team that is seeded No. 1 and is a member of the team’s B relay that is No. 13. Price was an outfielder on the school region-champion softball team. She is also seeded fourth in the 100 event.
Kathy Tabe-Ebob, Douglas County: She qualified for the sectional in the 100 hurdles and 1,600 relay events. Tabe-Ebob went 17.32 to finish fourth at the Region 5-AAAAAA meet.
La’eeq Mahdi, Alexander: He will compete in the high jump event. At last week’s region meet, Mahdi went 6-0 to place third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.