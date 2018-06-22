Douglasville native Ga’von Wray will get another chance to learn from former Major League Baseball player.
The rising senior at Stephenson High will be among the 20 Georgians selected to participate in the Breakthrough Series in Bradenton, Fla., from Sunday through Thursday at Pirate City.
The players will drill in front of scouts and college players while receiving coaching from former MLB players.
The Breakthrough Series features approximately 60 high school players from 10 states. During the week stay at the special amateur development camp, the players will go through drills as a showcase for professional scouts and collegiate recruiters.
Twenty-five alumni of the previous showcase were selected in the recent MLB Draft.
Wray has already committed to sign with Tennessee.
Chapel Hill rising senior Andrew Walker just competed in the Breakthrough Series in California.
For Wray, this was his third time participating.
“I expect to get some good coaching from the former professional players,” Wray said. “I’ve always learned a lot and has been able to use it throughout the season.”
This past season, Wray, who was a standout athlete at Chapel Hill Middle School, had a record-setting season for the Jaguars.
He had the most wins in the county with eight and a school single-season record of 95 strikeouts, which led the county. Wray also had a 0.84 ERA and threw four no-hitters, including three in a row.
“Ga’von can do it all,” Stephenson coach Marco Jackson said.
In addition to being named the DeKalb County Dugout Club’s pitcher of the year, he has also received metro-wide recognition.
Wray was recently named to the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Metro Atlanta High School All-Star team.
Only 18 players from the metro area are chosen for this prestigious honor.
