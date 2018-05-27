Ga’von Wray investment in baseball has been paying off.
The Douglasville native has decided that baseball is the route he will take on the next level.
As he approaches his season season, Wray has committed to sign with Tennessee to pursue his baseball career, which started when he was three.
“I just thought that it was the best path for me,” Wray said. “It is a long term investment. I like the longevity potential of baseball.”
He is also a standout football player for powerhouse Stephenson High in the DeKalb County School System, where his father, Greg, is employed.
This past season Ga’von Wray, who was a standout athlete at Chapel Hill Middle School, had a record-setting season for the Jaguars.
He had the most wins in the county with eight and a school single-season record of 95 strikeouts, which led the county. Wray also had a 0.84 ERA and threw four no-hitters, including three in a row.
“Ga’von can do it all,” Stephenson coach Marco Jackson said. “We know the sky is the limit with his athletic ability.”
In addition to being named the DeKalb County Dugout Club’s pitcher of the year, he has also received metro-wide recognition.
Wray was recently named to the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Metro Atlanta High School All-Star team.
Only 18 players from the metro area are chosen for this prestigious honor which has gone to professional players like Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, and Brandon Phillips.
Wray will be honored alone with the other all-stars on SunTrust Park on May 31 before the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals.
There will be an awards program at the stadium’s Konica Minolta Conference Center where Braves executive vice president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos will be the guest speaker.
“It is definitely an honor to be recognized,” Wray said.
The 6-foot-3 Wray will be the starting quarterback for the Jaguars this fall. Last season, he spilt time at the position.
“I just felt this was a good opportunity for me at Tennessee,” Wray said. “I’m definitely excited about my senior season.”
