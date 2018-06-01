Jazzmin Taylor had little trouble making the jump from middle school to high school track and field - literally.
The Alexander freshman capped off her first year on the varsity level with a team and individual state championship.
Taylor went 5-feet, six inches to win the Class AAAAAA event at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
“I was real nervous for the whole event,” Taylor said. “I don’t think it went away until near the end of the competition.”
Once the competition was over, Taylor tied her personal-best of five-feet, six inches to win the event.
“I’m extremely happy,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure because a lot people had me (favored) to win it.”
At the end of the three-day meet, Taylor and her teammates were on the podium again as the state champions. It was the first state title for a female team in Alexander’s history.
Throughout her first season of high school competition this season, Taylor has been ranked among the top freshmen jumpers in the nation.
“I felt real good about the season,” Taylor said. “I really didn’t think that I would do as well coming from middle school were I only did 5-2.”
But she quickly made a name for herself. At one point during the year, she had the top jump in the country for freshmen.
“The only disappointment was not getting 5-8 and the school record,” Taylor said. “I know I have three more years to do that.”
