Kayla Alexander had plenty of motivation coming into her senior season.
The Chapel Hill High hurdler wanted to redeem herself for last season’s second-place finish in the 100-meters hurdles.
After state titles her first two seasons, Alexander placed second in the finals after a mishap in the prelims that placed her in Lane 1.
She made the most of it finish second.
But this season was different.
Alexander coasted to a first-place finish at the Class AAAA meet in Rome as the Panthers won their second straight team title.
“I had a lot of motivation, and wanted to go out on top,” Alexander said. “It was real special winning state as a senior.”
She ended her decorated career with three state hurdles title and a national championship last summer.
In addition, she set two school records. The Louisville signee went 19-feet, four inches to set a new record in the long jump.
However, the biggest record came when she went 13.69 seconds to break the 100 hurdles mark set by former standout and Olympian Kristi Castlin.
“Kayla works her tail off,” Chapel Hill coach Travis Mihalik said. “There was nothing given to her. She has such a great work ethic.”
Alexander works year-round on track and field.
And she is willing to do what it takes to help the team. She was asked to do the 300 hurdles event to help the team score more points.
“I was definitely pleased with the season,” Alexander said. “It was a good way to get ready for the next journey.”
