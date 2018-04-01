Douglas County coach Chet Forsh asked a lot of Amari Robinson this season.
And the junior forward responded in a big way.
With only two starters returning from a team that reached the state quarterfinals, Forsh knew Robinson would have to play a big role if the team was to equal that success.
Robinson averaged a double-double for the Tigers as they won a third straight region championship and advanced to the state semifinals.
“We are very proud of what she did this season,” Forsh said. “I told her early on that she would have to take on a big role. Most time she handled it well, especially when teams were playing very physical with her.”
The 6-foot-1 Robinson averaged 24.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and had a career-high 44 points in a come-from-behind win over Fayette County.
She was named the Region 5-AAAAAA Player of the Year and made the GACA Class AAAAAA North All-State team.
“It went well and I knew I had to step it up this season,” Robinson said. “I knew I had to play a bigger role than I did the last two years.”
The first two season on the varsity level, Robinson was surrounded by mostly upperclassmen. However, she still managed to average double figure scoring.
Going into her senior season, Robinson has averaged 18.6 points in 91 career varsity games. The Tigers have a 78-13 record with three straight region titles.
With 1,678 points, she is the second all-time leading scorer in county history.
“I really didn’t know where I was in points until one of my teammates told me,” Robinson said. “I was just focusing on trying to make this team better. I knew we had a lot of work to do to get back into the playoffs. It looked shaky at times but we pulled together as a team.”
But winning is nothing new for Robinson, who led Turner Middle to the county championship as an eighth-grader. She has lived up to the billings coming into high school.
At times this season, Forsh had to remind his young team at how value the junior was to the team.
“We sometimes didn’t look at her as an option,” Forsh said. “I literally had to call time outs during the season to introduce her to the team. I told them we had to get her the ball.”
As good as Robinson is on the court, she is equally talented in the classroom. She has a 4.0 grade-point average and is one of the more popular students at the school.
“She is one of those leaders that tries to make everybody better,” Forsh said. “You rarely hear her say anything negative. She was the primary communicator on the team in getting the word out.”
