The opportunity presented itself for Jasmine Linton, and the Chapel Hill forward took advantage of it.
With leading scorer Brandi Peterson not returning to the team, the Panthers needed a go-to player.
Linton stepped into the role for the Panthers as they reached the Class AAAA playoffs.
“I knew someone had to fill the role,” Linton said. “I just wanted to stay healthy and help our team.”
And she did.
A junior striker, Linton led the Panthers with 25 goals and also contributed seven assists. She started every game this season and made the All-Region 5-AAAA first team in addition to being named the region’s player of the year.
Linton has also garnered the Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year honors. She was named the DiVarsity Class AAAA Player of the Year.
“I’m very pleased that she has gotten the recognition,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said
Because of injuries last season, Linton only played in 15 of the team’s 20 games. She finished with 13 goals, which was tied for third on the team, and also had eight assists as the Panthers reached the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Chapel Hill needed Linton to play a bigger role with Peterson, who had 40 goals and 25 assists, not playing this season because of club-level obligations.
Linton stepped up and earned postseason accolades.
“Jasmine played a huge part in our success,” Wolff said. “She filled a huge gap. She was the finisher that we needed. Jasmine used her speed and skill.”
In addition to her skills, Wolff said he leadership was invaluable.
“She was that voice that we needed on the field,” Wolff said.
Next season, Linton will be teamed with her younger sister, Caitlyn, an incoming freshman. This past season, Caitlyn, led Chapel Hill Middle to the county championship and was named the county MVP.
“It is going to be a lot of fun playing with her,” Jasmine said. “We will definitely have a friendly rivalry and it will make both of its competitive.”
