Heather Philips liked what she saw in her Douglas County boys soccer team as it heads into the most important match of the season.
Not only is Tuesday’s match at Alexander for county bragging rights but the winner gets to host a first-round state playoff match.
Douglas County is 7-5 overall and 6-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA after Friday’s 9-0 win over Creekside.
Alexander is 7-3-1 overall and 5-1 in the region. The Cougars still have to play region-leader Langston Hughes (April 19).
“I definitely saw a lot of what I wanted to see,” Philips said after Friday’s win over Creekside.
Junior Tyler Thomas leads the Tigers will 10 goals and has five assists, which also leads the team.
Philips said that sophomore Isami Takeuchi has played every minute because ‘he is the most consistent and creative player on the team’.
Jairo Gonzalez scored the winning goal against Tri-Cities.
Philips said that Eddie Colin’s defensive effort has been the reason the Tigers haven’t given up a goal in the last four region contest.
“I think we work well together as a team,” Philips said. “We definitely feel good about our chances as a team. We have multiple players with over five goals.”
After Tuesday’s final region game, the Tigers take on Lithia Springs on Thursday before spring break. The Tigers will get a break before their season final against Hiram.
Alexander plays at Carrollton on Friday before the break. When the Cougars return, they have games at Central-Carrollton (April 13) and then close the season against Langston Hughes on April 19.
Langston Hughes is currently undefeated in the region.
Alexander’s only region loss was to Tri-Cities while Douglas County only loss was to Langston Hughes.
“I think we have played really well this season,” said Philips, who is in her second season as coach. “I just want us to stay focused and continue to play well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.