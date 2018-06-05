HITTER OF THE YEAR: Zack Smith, Alexander

With the graduation of some talented players that led Alexander to a region title in 2017, Zack Smith knew he had to play a large role this season.
For Alexander to continue its baseball success, Smith had to fill the void left by graduation.
And for the most part, the senior catcher came through in helping the Cougars win back-to-back region titles.
Smith led the team with a .417 batting average and had 11 doubles. H also led the team with four home runs and was third on the team with 29 RBI and first with 11 doubles.
For his effort, Smith was named the Douglas County Sentinel Hitter of the Year. It is the second straight season that a Cougars player has garner these honors.
Last season Jason Hinchman, a freshman at Tennessee Tech, was named the hitter of the year and region player of the year.
“Zack came through for us when we needed him,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “He had some shoes to fill especially since he was a senior. I’m definitely pleased in the way he played.”
Smith said he was more relaxed coming into the season since he had already signed with Div. I Morehead State before the season.
It allowed him to just go out and play and not worry about recruiting.
“They have a really good program up there, and I’m definitely happy with my decision,” Smith said. “I was looking for a program that was a winner and that I could develop my skills in. It definitely took the pressure off signing. There wasn’t much to worry about.”
Smith definitely elevated his play this season. As a junior, he only hit .276 with 19 RBI and scored three runs.
But he wasn’t counted on as heavily at the plate since the team had several other talented seniors.
However, with those seniors having moved on, Smith was going to be a main offensive weapon.
“I did my best to step up,” Smith said. “We lost some good players so I knew I had to be one of the players to fill those shoes.”
