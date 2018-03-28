The Chapel Hill tennis team has a chance to redeem themselves during the upcoming region tournament.
Chapel Hill ended its Region 5-AAAA schedule in fourth place in the standing, and is hopeful moving up in its playoff position.
The top four teams in the region make the state tournament.
“We have a goal to obviously finish a little higher,” Panther coach Lee Wilson said. “We have a played a lot better since the start of the season. There are some really tough teams in the region. We just have to play tough mentally and be more consistent.”
The region tournament will be held on April 10 at the Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton. Chapel Hill will take on Central, a team it defeated 3-2 earlier this season.
However, the Panthers are taking nothing for granted. A win over Central would put the Panthers back into the Class AAAA playoffs.
“We can’t overlook this opportunity,” Wilson said. “It was a close match last time and we feel we have made some improvements. The main thing is to get the win over Central to advance.”
Chapel Hill closed out its regular-season home schedule with a win over Class AAAAAA Northgate on Monday at Hunter Park. The Panthers have played a challenging non-region schedule that included a win over Alexander.
A match against East Paulding is scheduled for Thursday before the team takes off for spring break.
“We really fought hard throughout the region,” Panthers No. 1 singles player Tyler Kelly said. “I think it really showed us the level of play that we can be at as a team. We have some momentum now. It is just a matter of making it happen in the region tournament.”
After finishing third last season and returning five of its top seven players, Wilson had hoped the Panthers would entering the region tournament higher in the standing.
Both LaGrange and Cartersville reached the state semifinals last season. Chapel Hill lost 3-1 to Blessed Trinity in the first round of the playoffs.
Wilson is hoping a tough non-region schedule will help the team prepare for the challenge.
“We stepped up our schedule pretty good with some historically good tennis teams,” Wilson said. “We felt we needed to work on some things and didn’t necessarily wanted to do it against region competition. I think we have established our lineup and feel we are prepared now.”
Kelly agreed.
“We know we will see a much better Central team,” Kelly said. “We have made some changes and have figured some things out. I know everyone is focused and ready for the region tournament.”
