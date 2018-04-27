Katie Wolff liked what she saw from her team last week during Chapel Hill’s road game at Rome.
From the time the team stepped on the bus until the final buzzer in a win, she was pleased about her team’s demeanor.
The Panthers, playing their final regular season contest, defeated Rome 4-0 before heading into the playoffs.
“Everybody was very serious about the trip and the game,” Wolff said. “It was very quiet on the bus. It was something I wanted to see going into the game.”
And Wolff would like for her team to duplicate that atmosphere and win heading into today’s Class AAAA first round playoff match at Northwest Whitfield in Dalton.
It will be about a two hour bus ride for the Panthers, who are the No. 4 seed from the region.
“We had a good week of practice,” Wolff said. “It was just a good carryover from our last two games. This is a business trip for us on Friday. I want us to conduct ourselves in a serious manner. I think the girls know what’s at stake.”
Chapel Hill is coming off back-to-back wins against Villa Rica (6-1) and Rome (4-0) following ties to Newnan and Douglas County in non-region contest.
The Panthers are 9-6-2 overall and its next loss would end the season. Last year, the Panthers reached the program’s first semifinals in school history.
“There is some nervousness because it could end our season,” said senior Devyn Thompson, the team’s second-leading scorer. “We had two good games coming into this one. We know we have to finish our chances.”
Chapel Hill is averaging 5.2 goals per game with Jasmine Linton leading the way. The junior has 25 goals and seven assists while Thompson has 17 goals and a team-leading 18 assists.
Wolff said she has been pleased with Linton, who finally played a complete season without an injury. Linton filled the void left by Brandi Peterson, who couldn’t play this season because of her club team obligations.
“Jasmine is playing with a huge amount of confidence,” Wolff said. “She has the speed and footwork to be a good player. We are fortunate she didn’t get hurt this season. We are looking for her to finish the job and for this to carry over to next season.”
Northwest Whitfield, which is located in Tunel Hill, which is just outside of Dalton, is 17-2 overall and won its region with a 6-0 record.
The Bruins have won eight in a row coming into the contest by outscoring their opponents 49-4 during that stretch.
NW Whitfield is coached by former Alexander coach David Huynh.
Rain forced the Panthers to practice in the gym on Thursday before watching some film.
“It’s been a good week,” Wolff said. “We got a pretty good idea of what they like to do. I remember David from when he was at Alexander. We have some background information on them.”
