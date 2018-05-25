Ja’nae Wray is back in California but this time she is showcasing her softball talents.
The 14-year-old Douglasville native was selected to participant in this weekend’s Breakthrough Series, a special tournament for girls’ softball players across the country.
Approximately 60 girls from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will take part in the competitive tournament play and receive instruction and direct insight from U.S. Olympians – including MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch – and former National Team members and coaches.
The four-day event, which is cost-free to the participants, will be held in Compton, Calif., through Monday.
“It is definitely amazing to be able to participate in something like this,” Wray said. “It is definitely exciting to be going back to California.”
Last spring, the former Chapel Hill Middle School standout, participated in the Trailblazer Series, a special tournament designed by Major League Baseball and USA to promote and raise awareness of girl’s baseball.
There four other participants from Georgia that will be in California for the tournament, including Wray’s Stephenson High teammate DeNaudia Smartt.
Several participants from last year’s Trailblazer Series will have been invited to the Breakthrough Series.
“It will be good being there with people that I already know,” Wray said. “I still keep in touch with a lot of the girls from last year. Having a teammate there is every more special.”
This is an invitational only program, which focuses on developing players on and off the field through seminars, mentorship, gameplay, scout evaluations, video coverage and the highest level of instruction.
Several college coaches are expected to be in attendance.
This past season, Wray played on the Stephenson varsity and made an immediate impact. She was named to the all-county team and had the most doubles this past season for the DeKalb County School System, where her father, Greg, works.
“She had a real good freshman year for us,” Stephenson coach Marco Jackson said. “She started off hot and ended up with a wonderful season.”
The Jaguars finished 15-8-1 overall and Region 4-AAAAAA runner-up before losing to Heritage-Conyers in first round of playoffs. Wray led DeKalb County in doubles with 12 and ranked No. 20 with a .475 batting average. She also scored 38 runs and had 23 RBI.
In addition to softball, she played on the school’s JV basketball team and participated on the varsity track and field team.
Wray plays travel softball for the Atlanta Vipers, which includes several players from the Douglas County area.
“She has everything that you are looking for in a player,” Jackson said. “Ja’nae has good character and is an excellent student.”
She said playing high-level softball helped make a smooth transition from middle school to high school softball.
“I was sort of use to the pitching on the high school level,” Wray said. “There is some adjustment but you see similar pitching on the travel ball level.”
Wray has so made the adjustment in the classroom, where she carries a 4.0 grade-point average.
“It is just a matter of balancing your time,” Wray said. “You just have to work hard and make sure you stay on top of things.”
