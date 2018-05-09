Chapel Hill junior Jasmine Linton was selected as the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year by the region coaches.
The striker was the Panthers’ leading goal scorer this past season and helped lead them into the first round of the state playoffs.
There were two other players from Chapel Hill selected to the all-region first team. In addition to Linton, sophomore Makenna Warrant was chosen for defense and sophomore goalie Jada Kinchelow was also named to the first team.
Named to the second team from the Panthers were Devyn Thompson and Kristin Beasley.
“I was extremely proud of the season that Jasmine had for us,” Chapel Hill coach Katie Wolff said. “She stepped up and became that leader that we needed.”
Chapel Hill finished the season with a 9-7-2 record and lost in the first round of the state playoffs at Northwest Whitfield to end its season.
It is the second straight season that the Panthers have the region’s player of the year honoree. Last season, junior Brandi Peterson was named the top player in the region after helping lead Chapel Hill to a runner-up finish in league play.
The Panthers would advance to their first state semifinals in school history.
Linton stepped up to the role as the team’s leading soccer after Peterson didn’t return to play this past season because of her club team obligations. Peterson has signed with TCU.
This past season, Linton led the team with 25 goals and had seven assists. She was able to play the full season after missing parts of last season because of injury.
Warren, a sophomore, played the defensive center midfield/center defender position. She scored four goals and had 13 assists while playing in the back.
She played the majority of the second half of the season with a broken hand injury.
Kinchelow, a sophomore, was one of the top goalkeepers in the state. She had a 0.83 goals against average in region games. Overall, she had a 1.94 goals against average. She finished the season with 139 saves 1,029 minutes.
Thompson, the only senior on the team to make all-region, waplayed the center/midfield. She was considered the playmaker on the team with 17goals and a team-high 18 assists.
Thompson has signed with Div. II Alabama-Huntsville.
Bealsey, a junior outside/midfielder, was often double marked. She was put on the opponents’ best offensive player. She scored 12 goals and had 14 assists.
“Very pleased that these girls all got some recognition,” Wolff said. “It was pleasing to see that they earned the respect of the other coaches in the region. They all really shined for us.”
