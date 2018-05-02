It is moments like Saturday’s comeback win over Sequoyah that Austin Slate lives for.
The sophomore outfielder seems very poised under pressure, and that is why the Alexander Cougars are preparing for the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs on Thursday against Alpharetta.
Slate hit a game-winning two-run home run in the seventh inning in a 12-8 win over Sequoyah on Saturday.
It was part of a comeback win in Game 3 to help the Cougars advance.
“I’ve been in big games like that before, and I love that moment,” Slate said. “I’m not afraid of that moment. I want the ball in my hands.”
It was the second time in a week that Slate has produced in a big moment for the Cougars.
In last week’s region championship win over South Paulding, Slate hit a two-run homer to help the Cougars overcome a deficit for their second straight region title. It was the first time in program history that Alexander had won back-to-back region titles.
“For a sophomore, he is very poised,” Alexander coach Zach Romain said. “He has a lot of guts. Mentally, he is a big leader for this team. He has been in a couple big spots before and I think that has helped.”
Romain said Slate being a son of a coach has also helped in the maturity. Slate’s father, Jason, is the boy’s basketball coach at Alexander.
“His upbringing is a huge key,” Romain said. “I think it has played a huge factor in his success.”
During this past basketball season, Austin Slate hit some big shots that helped the Cougars win some games en route to the state playoffs.
Slate hit game-tying shots against Tri-Cities, Douglas County, Creekside and Mays, to help the Cougars clinch a win.
He hit a 3-pointer against top-ranked Langston Hughes to put the Cougars up by a point en route to the upset win.
But Slate calls Saturday’s home run to put the Cougars on top for the win.
“That was one of the best moments of my career,” Slate said. “Being a part of that win was awesome.”
Romain said the Cougars are excited about Thursday’s playoff game.
“We have a little information on Alpharetta but the focus is mainly on us,” Romain said. “I think sometimes you get too much information and forget to take on your business. We like the match up with Alpharetta, we now have to just go out and play.”
