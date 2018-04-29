Last year Jaylen Slade came out for track to give it a try.
He was an immediate star as while setting several Chapel Hill Middle School record.
On Friday, the Chapel Hill Middle eighth-grader left New Manchester High’s stadium as one of the best to ever participate middle school track and field in Douglas County.
Slade won five gold medals and set three county records at the county middle school championship.
“He ended his career the way he should have,” Chapel Hill coach Wynne Lougher said. “It was a hot day and he ran fantastic.”
Slade set records in the triple jump, 100-meters and 200 events. He also anchored the 400 and 1,600 relay teams to titles as Chapel Hill won the team championship.
The football standout had a jump of 44-feet to win the triple jump to set a new county mark. His personal-best jump of 44-4.5 is a school record. County records can only be set at the county meet.
Once on the track, Slade continued to abuse the county record books. He went 10.99 in the 100 for a new county mark and had a time of 22.54 in the 200 for a new county record.
His personal-best is 22.01, which was set a couple weeks ago.
“I was real nervous coming into the meet,” Slade said. “I was just getting over a hip injury so I didn’t know how I would do. I’m very surprised at how fast I was going.”
Chapel Hill boys had 194 points to take the county title with Mason Creek finishing runner-up with 156 points. Factory Shoals was third with 74 points and Chestnut Log placed fourth at 65 and Stewart rounding out the top-5 with 59 points.
On the girl’s side, Brianna Cleary set a new county mark in the pole vault event. She cleared 9-3 to set a new county and school record.
The Wildcats won the team championship with 212 points with Factory Shoals getting 104 for second. Mason Creek had 103 points for third while Fairplay was fourth (80 points) and Yeager was fifth (68).
