Jazzmin Taylor admits to being nervous about her first high school region meet.
While the freshman had competition in the high jump event at the Region 5-AAAAAA meet on Tuesday, she came away with a gold medal.
Taylor went five-feet, four inches to hold off Douglas County teammates Mikayla Williams and Miranda Marr for the win. Taylor, a former standout at Chapel Hill Middle School, had the fewest misses in the competition.
“I was nervous coming in because this was my first one,” Taylor said. “There was a lot of competition and they really pushed me.”
In between jumps, all three sat together and talked while waiting on their turn. They even cheered for one another throughout the championship flight.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Taylor, who had gone 5-6 to ranked No. 2 in the nation among freshmen.
During the running prelims, Taylor went a personal-best 57.61 seconds as the top qualifier for Thursday’s finals in the 400-meters race.
“When I got out the blocks, I thought I was slow,” Taylor said. “I was just trying to do it for the team. I was in a lot of pain but I pushed through it.”
Douglas County senior Lawrence Lagrone won his first region championship as he threw the discus a personal-best of 150-feet, seven inches for the win.
Taking second was Alexander sophomore Dahwon Bracero, who went 144-3 and fellow sophomore Mason Robinson went a personal-best of 138-6 for third.
Robinson is the son of Cougars coach, Brian Robinson.
“I wasn’t too surprised at winning because I saw what I was doing in warm ups,” said Lagrone, who has signed a football scholarship with North Carolina A&T. “It really feels good going out a region champion because all the work is paying off. I wanted to make this season into something special.”
Alexander senior Kaleb Ambrose is having a special season also. He won the pole vault at 12-6 and qualified for both the 110 and 300 hurdles as the No. 2 qualifier for Thursday’s finals.
The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s Sectional meet at Lakewood Stadium.
At Sectional, the top eight finishers advance to the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.