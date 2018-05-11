CARROLLTON - Throughout the first day of her first high school state track and field meet, Jazzmin Taylor felt nervous.
However, it hardly showed at Grisham Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
The freshmen seemed cool under pressure as she captured the Class AAAAAA high jump championship in her first high school state meet.
“I was real nervous for the whole event,” Taylor said. “I don’t think it went away until near the end of the competition.”
Once the competition was over, Taylor tied her personal-best of five-feet, six inches to win the event.
“I’m extremely happy,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure because a lot people had me to win it.”
Teammate Brenda Ayuk closed out the first day of the three-day meet with a time of 5:04 to win the 1,600-meters. She is the defending 800 champion.
After seven events, the Alexander girls have 32 points to lead the classification with Harrison producing 27.5 points for second place.
Lithia Springs senior William Jones had a jump of 23-11.25 to win the Class AAAAA long jump event.
Throughout her first season of high school competition this season, Taylor has been ranked among the top freshmen jumpers in the nation.
“She was awesome out her today,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “I figured she could do well and she came out her and proved it.”
In fact, the major of the girls competing on Thursday had strong performances.
Cougars senior Landry Solomon threw the discus 114-8 to take sixth in the discus.
Douglas County junior Mikayla Williams tied her personal-best of 5-4 to place sixth in the high jump. Last season, she was third.
“I feel I could have done better overall,” Williams said. “I was hoping for a 5-6 but I’m pleased. I wouldn’t say that I was disappointed. I had some injuries and couldn’t train like I wanted to.”
Taviana Williams of Alexander went 18.2.25 to take fourth in the long jump.
New Manchester’s Chloe Jarrette went 18-11.5 to take second in the long jump and had a jump of 35-3.75 to take seventh in the triple jump.
The running prelims will be today with all running finals on Saturday.
