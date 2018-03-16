When Jordan Crawford was put in his first race/walk event 10 years ago, he thought it would just be a one-time occurrence.
After a good showing, Crawford was asked to continue in the event.
Fast-forward 10 years, and the Douglas County High senior is one of the top race/walkers in the country.
He was recruited by several of the top programs that features the event.
Ultimately he settled on Missouri Baptist, a NAIA program in St. Louis. The Spartans are considered one of the top programs that features the event, which is also an Olympic event.
He will attend Missouri Baptist on a scholarship that includes running cross country and competing in the race/walk event.
“The money was right and everything seemed to line up,” Crawford said on Monday after signing with the school. “I’ve grown to love the event and I felt I’ve done pretty good in it.”
He is a five-time national champion and just missed out on another title this past weekend in New York.
Crawford was disqualified on the last lap at the New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York. He said it was a technique issues that the judges deemed he didn’t have both feet on the ground.
“It definitely was disappointing,” Crawford said. “I still have the outdoor championships.”
He runs track and cross country at Douglas County but learned the technique of race/walk from the Legacy Athletic Club in Douglasville. He is the first Douglas County High student and second from the county to be able to attend college to race/walk.
Crawford chose Missouri Baptist over William Penn, St. Ambrose University, Truett-McConnell and Cornerstone University.
“He has a lot of potential in the event,” Legacy Athletics coach Ken Jones said. “He is a kid that works hard and is a coaches dream. The big thing is that no one is going to outwork him.”
Jean Williams, the USTF Georgia Race/Walk chairperson agreed. Williams son attended college and competed in the event.
“We are very excited for Jordan because Missouri Baptist has a great program,” Williams said. “We see a great future for him. He missed out on making Team USA by less than a second. I know he is really motivated.”
