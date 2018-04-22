Jordan Jacks loved the food he dined on the last eight months in Iceland while playing professional basketball.
However, there was nothing like coming home to his mother’s cooking earlier this week as he wrapped up his first pro season.
Jacks, a Douglasville native and former standout at Chapel Hill High, helped lead his UMF Sindri team to the Iceland championship.
“I loved it over there because it is such a beautiful country,” Jacks said. “The food was great but I couldn’t wait to get home to my mother’s spaghetti.”
The 6-foot-5 Jacks also hit his favorite wing spot in town and got his first haircut in months.
“The last time I got a haircut, they messed my hair up so I just toughed it out,” Jacks said. “I took my own clippers but they blew up on me. It was rough there for a while.”
He will be home until August when he decides his next move. He has the option of going back to Iceland but has sparked interest from teams in Germany and Spain.
The money is a lot more in those two countries as compared to Iceland, where he did receive a bonus check for leading the team to the championship.
Jacks started the season in Finland, but a better opportunity came alone in Iceland.
He averaged 28 points a game for his team and will be coming out with a highlight tape in the next couple of weeks.
“It was a real good experience and I learned a lot about how to a professional,” Jacks said. “I had an older guy that was my mentor and we broke down a lot of film. It was just a matter of learn when to shoot and pass. You had to pick your spots and we saw that on the film.”
Jacks got the opportunity to play professionally overseas after a good showing at a free agent camp in Las Vegas. Prior to that, he was an all-conference performer at Kentucky Wesleyan the last two years following one season at Shorter University in Rome.
He graduated from Chapel Hill High as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.