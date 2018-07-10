Josh Beatty will use his time during the Rising Senior program to gauge his talent level.
The Douglas County High offensive lineman was recently named to participate in the elite program after attending one of its scouting combines.
Beatty becomes the eighth player from the Tigers program in the last three years to be named to the all-star game.
This season’s game will take place in late December.
“It’s a great honor for him,” said Douglas County coach Johnny White, who has served as an assistant coach for the game.
White said that a couple more players in his junior class might get invited after having a good showing at Sunday’s scouting camp.
“This will be an opportunity for me to play with and against players of equal or greater talent,” Beatty said. “I will get to gauge my talent against some of the state’s best players. This will be a good way for me to prep for my senior year.”
Current Douglas County seniors Josh Slay, Dariyan Wiley and Mataio Slay played in last December’s game in Macon.
In 2016, four Douglas County players played in the all-star game, which was founded by former Georgia Tech standout Joe Burns.
Playing in the 2016 game were Braelen Oliver (linebacker), Charles Gadie (cornerback), Lawrence Lagrone (lineman) and Uriah West (running back).
All fur of the players signed Div. I football scholarships. Oliver was named the Region 5-AAAAAA Player of the Year and signed with Minnesota. Gadie is now at Western Carolina, West signed with Jacksonville State and Lagrone will play at North Carolina A&T.
All four made the all-region and all-county teams.
The Rising Senior Foundation offers more than just football.
Beside getting to practice in front of recruiting analyst during the week, players will get instructions in SAT/ACT preparation, financial literacy, career paths, drug-free sports awareness and conduct on social media alone with many other topics.
Other former players include Josiah Coatney (Chapel Hill, 2012), Mikell Lands-Davis (Alexander, 2013) and Douglas County residents Sam Dobbs (Landmark Christian, 2013) and Steve Bedosky (Landmark Christian, 2014).
Beatty, who has a 3.8 grade-point average in the International Baccalaureate program.
He creates the Tigers coaching staff with helping prepare him.
“We got a great coaching staff that has been where we are trying to go,” Beatty said. “They all played in college. They have been in our shoes as high school players.”
