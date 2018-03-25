It was Josh Slay last at-bat and he was looking to go out on a high note.
However, Tri-Cities coach had other plans as he instructed his pitcher to intentionally walk the junior infielder.
The walk left Slay a home run away from hitting for the cycle in Saturday’s 12-2 win for Douglas County at the North Douglas Athletic Complex.
In his previous three at-bats, Slay had a single, double and his first triple of the season.
“I was definitely going for it, but they had other plans,” Slay said.
“He was going to swing away up there,” Douglas County coach John Farmer said. “Josh had an excellent game. He had a great practice on Friday and that just carried into the game. He stayed focused and came up big.”
As a team, the Tigers had 10 hits to score 12 runs to get the season sweep of Tri-Cities. Douglas County improved to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA while the Bulldogs dropped to 4-7 and 0-7.
The win helped the Tigers rebound from Thursday’s 6-0 loss to South Paulding to snap a nine-game winning streak.
In that game, the Tigers could manage only two hits.
“It was great getting back to winning,” Slay said.
The Tigers started slow as Tri-Cities took a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
However, the Tigers would take the lead in the bottom of the inning with Slay leading off with a double and reached third on a pass ball. Jarrett Asberry’s singled score Slay.
Robert Frazier walked and a double by Parker Ball scored the two runs.
“We didn’t play great in the first two innings, but finally got it going,” Farmer said. “I’m pretty pleased at the way we played offensively. We didn’t play as well on Thursday, but we came back today and had a great game. It is nice to get the momentum back.”
The Tigers will need it heading into a big week against South Paulding and Alexander. Douglas County plays at South Paulding on Monday then open a two-game series against Alexander on Wednesday and Thursday before spring break.
“It is nice to get some momentum back heading into our next three games,” Farmer said. “We have a couple big games and we need to stay focus.”
Ball will pitch on Monday as the Tigers try to gain the split.
Farmer said he was pleased with the pitching of James Benedict on Saturday against Tri-Cities.
Benedict, a junior, had 10 strikeouts while allowing six hits but only give up two runs.
The team said it is looking forward to the big week ahead.
“This win definitely gave us some confidence,” sophomore David Hart said. “We were humbled earlier this week in the lost. Now we just have to work hard and get back on a winning streak.”
