Over the last three seasons, New Manchester has seen a lot of growth in its wrestling program.
On last week, the Jaguars had one of the biggest achievements when senior Joshua Chollette signed a wrestling scholarship. He became the first wrestler in program history to earn a college scholarship.
Chollette signed with Brewton-Parker College, a NAIA program.
“It feels good and it is awesome to get an opportunity to wrestle in college,” said Cholette, a two-time state qualifier. “I got into it in hopes of earning a way to college. I see all of that hard work has paid off.”
Cholette joined the wrestling team last season at the urging of his mother, Keisha Jones. She wanted him to participate in an sport in hopes of earning money for college.
Cholette was an instant success in his first season as a junior by qualifying for the state meet.
He did so again this past season with a 20-9 record.
“This is definitely a big moment for our program,” New Manchester coach Jerry Flippin said. “This helps the program because kids can see if they work hard that they can earn a scholarship. We expect a lot out of our kids and this is proof that hard work will pay off.”
Jones gave Cholette the option of either trying out for the swim team or wrestling, and he chose the latter.
“He had to do something,” Jones said. “We use to wrestle around the house so I knew he loved it. We planted this seed a long time ago and I’m grateful for his opportunity.”
Only two years into the sport, Brewton-Parker assistant coach Joseph Pittman likes Cholette potential.
“We are going to put him to the grind and polish up some of the areas that he needs to work on,” Pittman said. “We want to push him to achieve in academics while building character. He has a lot of potential and we have been impressed in what we have seen.”
