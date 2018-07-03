With the music blasting in the background, Justin Bridges goes through his drills.
From ball-handling to working on his jumpshot.
The former Douglas County High standout plays a little one-on-one before a two-minute run to conclude a two-hour workout.
After ending his college career this past winter at Chaminade in Hawaii, Bridges is now working towards his post-college goals of playing professionally overseas.
“I definitely enjoyed my experience of playing college basketball,” Bridges said. “I just wish it had went better my junior year. I think I proved what I was capable of my senior year.”
The 6-foot-4 combo guard was able to play in 23 games after starting the season with a knee injury. He averaged four points and 1.4 rebounds as he played in an average of 8.9 minutes per game.
“It was a matter of playing catch up my junior year,” Bridges said. “That injury set me back bet I fought hard to get back on the court. I was consistently fighting for a spot.”
Now, he will be in a different fight as he has a tryout scheduled for mid-July to get picked up by an overseas team.
“I definitely have confidence in my ability,” Bridges said. “I’m working hard each day to reach that goal.”
Currently, two former men’s basketball player from the county are playing overseas. Former Chapel Hill High player Jordan Jacks just finished his first pro season in Iceland while former Lithia Springs standout Tre Bussey is wrapped up his fourth pro season.
Bridges is trying to be the next.
He knows how to fight long odds as he did his final season at Chaminade, a NCAA Div. II school known for shocking powerhouses in its Maui Invitational tournament.
Besides getting to play his college basketball in Hawaii, Bridges said Chaminade repetition of being a powerhouse is what attracted him to the school.
“How could you turn down a chance to play in Hawaii,” Bridges said. “They put on a top-notch tournament and we always have a chance to beat a big-name school. They offered me a full scholarship and I jumped on the opportunity.”
This past season, the Silverswords finished 16-12 and lost in the first round of their conference tournament to Azusa Pacific in Riverside, Calif. Bridges finished that game with a team-high 12 points in 23 minutes of action. He also had six rebounds and a steal and rebound.
He was the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game in 28 games. Bridges made 21 starts as a senior and was second on the Silverswords squad with 15 blocked shots while averaging 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per game.
He was named Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week (Dec. 20) for setting career-highs in rebounds (7) and blocks (3) in win over Montana State Billings (Dec. 18).
“I’m happy that my coaches had faith in me during my time at Chaminade,” Bridges said.
Following an all-region senior season at Douglas County, Bridges attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City, Ala., for the 2014-15 season. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebound and 1.4 assists in his only season at the school.
Following the season, he transferred closer to home and played at Georgia Highlands College in Rome for the 2015-16 season.
It was at Georgia Highlands that Bridges blossomed.
In helping guide the Chargers to a school-record 33 wins, a NJCAA Region 17 title and a berth into the JUCO Elite Eight. During his one season at Georgia Highlands, he averaged 9.8 points and three rebounds.
Bridges was the Tigers two-time leading scorer and averaged 17.6 points, 10 rebounds and two steals per game as a senior to earn county player of the year honors.
His days are spent now getting ready for professional tryout.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity in front of me,” Bridges said. “I’ve been preparing for this. I feel like I’m getting a step closer to my dream.”
