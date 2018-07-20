Justin Hall named to Biletnikoff Watch List

Former Alexander wide receiver Justin Hall continues to establish himself as one of the top receivers in the nation.
Following a sensational first season at Ball State in 2017, Hall is now on the radar for one college football’s most prestigious awards.
The Ball State sophomore was recently named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which is awarded to the country’s top NCAA Div. I Football Bowl Subdivision player.
Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back), who catches a pass is eligible for the award, according to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, which is the sponsor of the award.
Last season, Hall led all freshmen in the nation with 78 receptions and ranked fourth among freshmen in receiving yards with 801.
Named a freshmen All-American and second team All-Mid-American Conference, hall led the Cardinals in receptions in 11 straight games last season.
Also representing the Mid-American Conference on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List were Miami’s James Gardner, Buffalo’s Anthony Johnson, Toledo’s Diontae Johnson, Bowling Green’s Scott Miller, Akron’s Kwadarrius Smith and Toledo’s Cody Thompson.
Hall’s top game in a Ball State uniform was against Western Michigan when he had 13 receptions for 121 yards on Sept. 30.
The Cardinals open the season at home on Aug. 30 against Central Connecticut State before a Sept. 8 game at Notre Dame. The Notre Dame game will be broadcast live on NBC.
On Sept. 15, Hall and his Ball State teammates travel to Bloomington, to take on Indiana. It will match two former Alexander players against each other.
Former Alexander all-state defensive back Aaron Casey is an incoming freshman for the Hoosiers.
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the 10 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on Nov. 12, following the vote by its selection committee. On Nov. 20, that list will be reduced to three players.
The Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on Dec. 6, on The Home Depot College Football Awards to be broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m.
Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the winner during the award show.
