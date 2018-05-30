Former Alexander High standout Justin Hall was named to a preseason all-conference team.
Hall, a rising sophomore at Ball State, was recently named to the Athlon All-Mid-American Conference preseason team. The wide receiver was named to the publication’s third team.
He was one of seven Ball State players named to the preseason team. In his first season at the Indiana school, Hall established himself as one of the top receivers in the nation.
Hall led all freshmen in the nation in receptions with 78 and was ranked fourth among all freshmen in receiving yards with 801.
Following the season, Hall made the All-Mid-American Conference second team, becoming the first first Ball State freshman to earn either first of second team All-MAC honors since the 2005 season.
Hall led the Cardinals in receptions in 11 of 12 games, and posted season highs in reception (13) and yard (121) at Western Michigan on Sept. 30.
He was named to two freshman All-American teams following the 2017 season.
The former Douglas County Sentinel Player of the Year, was named to the Football Writers Association of America freshman All-American team and was selected to the ESPN’s 26-member true freshman All-American team.
He becomes the second player from the area named to an Athlon preseason team.
Former Douglas County High standout Ellis Robinson, a rising senior tight end at Georgia Southern, was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team.
