ROME - Kassidy Amerson-Fox moment has finally arrived as she competes in the Class AAAA discus event today.
The Chapel Hill freshman will compete in her first state track and field meet today at Valhalla Stadium on the Berry College campus.
“I’m really ready for this,” Amerson-Fox said. “I’ve been waiting all season for this. It is time to show out.”
The Panthers are the defending state champions and look to defend that title. During Thursday’s running qualifying, Chapel Hill had three individuals in five events to make it back for Saturday’s finals.
Chapel Hill also had its 400-meters relay to qualify. The foursome of Joy Scott, Kayla Alexander, Derica Price and Ilene Soleyn turned in a time of 47.32 seconds, the top qualifying time.
Amerson-Fox is seeded No. 4 going into today’s field events. She had a personal-best throw of 122-feet, 11 inches at the McEachern Invitational just before the region tournament.
During the Class AAAA Sectional meet in Columbus, Amerson-Fox threw 117-0 for her seeding.
Alexander, a senior, is looking to claim three individual state titles. The Louisville signee is the top seed coming into today’s long jump event. She is also the top seed in the 100-meters and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Alexander was state runner-up in the 100 hurdles last season after winning titles during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
This is the first time she will be doing the 300 hurdles at state.
On the boys’ side, there were four individuals in as many events coming back for finals.
Seniors Michael Daniels (400) and Tyre Shelton (100) qualified for finals alone with juniors Shawn Langley (400) and Freddie Allen III (110 hurdles). Allen will compete in today’s long jump and triple jump events.
The 400 relay also qualified for the finals.
Senior Jermaine Anderson looks to repeat in the shot put event. The Arkansas State signee will also compete in the discus.
