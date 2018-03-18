Kayla Alexander crossed over the track and looked back at the clock.
And then the Chapel Hill senior let out a big scream.
Alexander quickly jumped over the fence and ran to embrace her father, Hilton Alexander.
For the last four years, Alexander had been chasing the school’s 100-meters hurdles record.
She finally got it Friday during the last heat at the New Manchester Invitational.
“This is very special,” Alexander said.
Alexander crossed the finish line in 13.69 seconds to break the previous mark of 13.72 held by her mentor and Olympian Kristi Castlin. The former record was set at the 2006 state meet in Albany.
“My thought before the race was that I had to take it out fast,” Alexander said.
Running into the wind, Alexander knew she had to push even harder. She also felt some competition during the race from Jayda Drake-Howard of North Springs, who went 13.84 seconds.
“I just went all out, and didn’t want any regrets,” Alexander said. “I felt good during the race. I knew I had to push because of the wind. It was hard fighting against the win.”
Alexander previous best was 13.73 second set last August when won that national championship at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Kansas.
Alexander said getting the school record, especially since it was held by Castlin, might be bigger.
Winning is something Alexander has gotten use to since her freshman year. She won state in the hurdles as a freshman and sophomore and placed runner-up last season.
“This was bigger than national championship and that’s why I went all out,” said Alexander, who has signed with Louisville.
“She has been working on this since her freshman year,” Chapel Hill coach Travis Mihalik said. “She is a great athlete and a great person. I’m so happy for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.