Kennedi Crittle-Wade earns All-American honors

Former Alexander wrestler Kennedi Crittle-Wade earned All-American honors after helping Team Georgia to a fourth place finish.
Crittle-Wade, who wrestled at the 112 and 117-pound weight division at the Women’s Junior Duals in Oklahoma. The Emmanuel College signee went 2-1 to help the team.
“It really feels good to accomplish this,” Crittle-Wade said. “I’m just thankful for my coaches and their support. I just tried to stay coachable through the matches. It was a matter of staying focused and doing what my coaches said.”
Crittle-Wade said making All-American has boost her confidence as she prepares for college wrestling.
“It actually helped me stay focused on what I want to do,” Crittle-Wade said. “It gives me a clear mind. I really got to see what I need to work on to get to the next level in college.”
This past season in helping the Cougars to a third place traditional state finish, Crittle-Wade finished as the region runner-up to become the first Cougars’ female wrestler to qualify for the sectional meet. She was one spot away from earning a berth into the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.