After the results from the 400-meters were announced, New Manchester senior Kennedy Quarles looked a little disappointed standing in the infield.
New Manchester former coach Myron Terry approached her and quickly reminder Quarles about the progress she has been making since last year.
Terry pointed to the scar on her knee, which serves a daily reminder about a season missed on the track.
Quarles torn her ACL playing volleyball as a junior and missed her entire junior season.
It was expected to be a breakout year but instead it was a time spent rehabbing and getting stronger.
“I’m still feeling areas where I need to improve on in a race,” Quarles said. “The injury was catastrophic to me. I knew it was bad as soon as it happen. I’m just working 10 times harder to get back.”
Quarles will get a big test today in the running finals of the Douglas County Track and Field Championships at Chapel Hill High today.
She will run against Chapel Hill junior Ilene Soleyn, who finished third last season in the 400 race against county.
Solelyn said she is looking forward to running against Quarles, who won the 2016 event in 55.19 seconds. She went on to place runner-up in the 200 event.
“I’m really excited because I remember watching her run as a freshman,” Soleyn said. “I’m looking forward to competing and I hope she gets well soon.”
As Quarles gets ready for region in a few weeks, she is placing a lot on today’s meet.
“I feel I can run good,” Quarles said. “The stakes are a lot higher in this race.”
She ran one indoor meet and has competed in three outdoor competitions. She said she has seen a lot of improvement in the meets.
“I’m very pleased at how I’ve done between my first meet and this one,” Quarles said. “I’m seeing improvement each day. I feel that I’m a lot more determined as an athlete now. I plan on going hard each meet.”
She is hoping to get back to the form she was at as a freshmen when she placed fourth at state.
“As I reflect back on the injury, it was both a blessing and a curse,” she said. “It just made me more focused and determined. I try to push myself each day and at every meet.”
