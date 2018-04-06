Khalyl Waters will enter his sophomore season at Georgia Highlands College with a chip on his shoulder.
After helping lead the Chargers to the regular season conference championship, the 6-foot-5 former Douglas County High standout felt he was snubbed for postseason honors.
Waters says he will use that as motivation for next season.
But he won’t have to wait that long to showcase his talent for next season. Waters was selected to participate in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Div. I All-Star Game on April 14 in Macon.
Hosted by Central Georgia Technical College, Waters will play in the all-freshmen game at 2 p.m. There will be an all-sophomore game to follow at Titans Arena.
“I felt that I had a very productive year for the team,” Waters said. “The main thing is that I was pretty consistent for my team. I was one of the leaders on the team.”
Waters averaged 9.4 points per game, which was fourth-highest on the team. He started 26 of the 29 games that he played in for the Chargers, which finished 20-10 overall and 11-5 in the GCAA.
In addition, Waters 40 assists and 32 steals for the Chargers.
“I knew the team needed me so I had to really step it up,” Waters said. “It was just a matter of me producing for my team.”
He said the biggest disappointment of the season was losing 103-99 to South Georgia Tech in the conference semifinals on the Chargers’ home court in Rome.
Coming off the bench, Waters played 23 minutes and finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in the game. He also had two steals and two assists in the game.
Part of the reason Waters might have been snubbed for postseason honors is that he came off the bench in the later part of the season after sustaining a turf toe injury.
“I think that really hurt my chances because I was playing pretty well,” Waters said. “It was very disappointing losing to South Georgia Tech because was had beaten them during the regular season. We blew a 20-point lead and that was a big disappointment.”
Waters will return for his sophomore season instead of moving on to a four-year school. He was that he wants to increase his stock because he only had one NCAA Div. I offer for next season with Alabama State.
“I know I can play on the Div. I level,” Waters said. “I’m looking forward to playing in this all-star game to showcase my talent.”
Several lower level schools had offers to Waters, who originally signed with Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee out of high school.
“Khalyl can play several positions for us,” Georgia Highlands coach Phil Gaffney said in an earlier interview about Waters. “He is a tireless worker who gets up and down the court. He is one of those guys that is position-less and can move around on the court. He handles the ball on the perimeter for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.