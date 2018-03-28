Kristin Beasley and the veteran Chapel Hill girls
soccer team closed region play with a dominant performance.
Beasley recorded a hat trick and three other players scored two goals each
in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over Cedartown at Panther Stadium.
Chapel Hill, which snapped a two-game losing streak, completed the
Region 5-AAAA portion of its schedule at 4-2 and remains locked into
the No. 3 position for the state playoffs.
The Panthers are 7-6 overall with four non-league games remaining before the start of the playoffs next month.
Chapel Hill was able to pick up the quick victory thanks in large part
to a scoring flurry that included four goals in a 4 ½-minute span late
in the first half.
Senior Tierra Gilchrist and junior Jasmine Linton each picked up a
pair of goals during the stretch. Gilchrist beat Cedartown goalkeeper
Jannifer Segura at the 6:48 mark, then with 5:28 to go received a deep
ball from Makenna Warren and scored easily to put the Panthers in
front 9-0.
Sandwiched around Gilchrist’s tallies were goals from Linton, who
added to her team-leading total by finishing a 3-on-1 with just over
six minutes to play, then picking up her 19th goal of the season on a
nifty move from 10 yards away that made it a 10-0 game with 2:28 left.
“I felt like we possessed and moved the ball well...I'm proud of the
way we finished our opportunities,” Chapel Hill coach Katie
Wolff said. “The last two games we struggled with putting the ball in the
back of the net and tonight we dominated in that area.
“I pulled Linton and Gilchrist off for a few minutes to talk to them about putting their chances in the back of the net by aiming for the corners instead of shooting the ball as hard as they can. After that talk they both
put goals in.”
Chapel Hill wasted little time jumping on top, scoring the first goal
of the game just over 2 ½ minutes in.
Alabama-Huntsville signee Devyn Thompson sent a ball down the left
side, perfectly setting up Beasley, who got a shot past Segura from
eight yards out to put the Panthers in front 1-0 at the 37:23 mark.
Beasley struck again 13 minutes later and the junior did it all herself.
She took a pass at about midfield and dribbled the remaining 50 yards
for a 2-0 lead with 24:33 to play until halftime.
Chapel Hill had plenty of other chances in between Beasley’s first two
goals, but Segura made a pair of saves and Gilchrist came up short on
a trio of chances, including hitting the cross bar at the 35:28 mark.
Devyn Thompson picked up the first of her two goals on a pretty feed
from Linton with 19:20 to go that made it 3-0. Five minutes later,
Thompson’s beautiful crossing pass set up sophomore Jordan Thompson
for a score and it was a four-goal game.
Beasley completed the hat trick at the 10:17 mark.
“Beasley is very talented and can take players on and beat them with
her speed. I thought tonight she finished all of her opportunities,”
said Wolff.
Cedartown actually had the first push of the evening. Forty-five
seconds into the game, Yovanka Pineda sent a ball into the Chapel Hill
zone and eventually got the ball back, but her shot was wide. The Polk
County school didn’t advance much closer than 25 yards away after
that.
