3-28 WEB KURT.jpg

Special Photo/Reggie Davis Chapel Hill forward Kristin Beasley scored three goals in the Panthers 10-0 region win over Cedartown on Tuesday.

Kristin Beasley and the veteran Chapel Hill girls

soccer team closed region play with a dominant performance.

Beasley recorded a hat trick and three other players scored two goals each

in the Panthers’ 10-0 win over Cedartown at Panther Stadium.

Chapel Hill, which snapped a two-game losing streak, completed the

Region 5-AAAA portion of its schedule at 4-2 and remains locked into

the No. 3 position for the state playoffs.

The Panthers are 7-6 overall with four non-league games remaining before the start of the playoffs next month.

Chapel Hill was able to pick up the quick victory thanks in large part

to a scoring flurry that included four goals in a 4 ½-minute span late

in the first half.

Senior Tierra Gilchrist and junior Jasmine Linton each picked up a

pair of goals during the stretch. Gilchrist beat Cedartown goalkeeper

Jannifer Segura at the 6:48 mark, then with 5:28 to go received a deep

ball from Makenna Warren and scored easily to put the Panthers in

front 9-0.

Sandwiched around Gilchrist’s tallies were goals from Linton, who

added to her team-leading total by finishing a 3-on-1 with just over

six minutes to play, then picking up her 19th goal of the season on a

nifty move from 10 yards away that made it a 10-0 game with 2:28 left.

“I felt like we possessed and moved the ball well...I'm proud of the

way we finished our opportunities,” Chapel Hill coach Katie

Wolff said. “The last two games we struggled with putting the ball in the

back of the net and tonight we dominated in that area.

“I pulled Linton and Gilchrist off for a few minutes to talk to them about putting their chances in the back of the net by aiming for the corners instead of shooting the ball as hard as they can. After that talk they both

put goals in.”

Chapel Hill wasted little time jumping on top, scoring the first goal

of the game just over 2 ½ minutes in.

Alabama-Huntsville signee Devyn Thompson sent a ball down the left

side, perfectly setting up Beasley, who got a shot past Segura from

eight yards out to put the Panthers in front 1-0 at the 37:23 mark.

Beasley struck again 13 minutes later and the junior did it all herself.

She took a pass at about midfield and dribbled the remaining 50 yards

for a 2-0 lead with 24:33 to play until halftime.

Chapel Hill had plenty of other chances in between Beasley’s first two

goals, but Segura made a pair of saves and Gilchrist came up short on

a trio of chances, including hitting the cross bar at the 35:28 mark.

Devyn Thompson picked up the first of her two goals on a pretty feed

from Linton with 19:20 to go that made it 3-0. Five minutes later,

Thompson’s beautiful crossing pass set up sophomore Jordan Thompson

for a score and it was a four-goal game.

Beasley completed the hat trick at the 10:17 mark.

“Beasley is very talented and can take players on and beat them with

her speed. I thought tonight she finished all of her opportunities,”

said Wolff.

Cedartown actually had the first push of the evening. Forty-five

seconds into the game, Yovanka Pineda sent a ball into the Chapel Hill

zone and eventually got the ball back, but her shot was wide. The Polk

County school didn’t advance much closer than 25 yards away after

that.

