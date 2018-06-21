After only eight days of practice, new Lithia Springs coach Duane Kelley put his team to the test.
And he liked what he saw in a scrimmage loss to Douglas County earlier this week.
The Lions loss 53-52 after Douglas County made a pair of free throws with 11.4 seconds remaining.
But Kelley liked the effort and hustle from his team.
“I really thought the kids played hard and they have been buying into what we have been trying to accomplish,” Kelley said.
“I thought it was a good effort by everybody,” Lithia Springs point guard Anthony Hardy said.
Kelley got the Lithia Springs job near the conclusion of the school year last month. The team has only been practicing a little over a week.
Kelley said the players high basketball IQ has made it an easy transition. He said he has seen a lot of improvement in the team over the last eight practice sessions.
“They are buying into our system,” Kelley said. “They really get after it on defense with a lot of tenacity. They have taken a system that is foreign to them and adopted it. It is definitely amazing what they have done.”
The Lions are coming off a season where they went 13-10 and lost in the first round of the Region 6-AAAAA playoffs. It comes a year after reaching the season round of the playoffs.
Last season the Lions were senior heavy with about nine upperclassmen on the team.
Rising junior Anthony Hardy will be the only returning starter after Karee Anderson sustained a knee injury.
Hardy, who is the county’s returning leading scorer, is having a good summer on the AAU circuit according reports from recruiting analyst.
Hardy averaged 17. 5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists to earn all-region and all-county honors. During a five-game stretch he was out with an injury, the Lions went 1-4 in late December.
“I know I will have to step up for the team and be more of a leader,” Hardy said. “I think that we are playing well with only about two weeks of practice. I think we will be fine.”
Kelley agreed.
“They are playing with great attitude,” he said. “I really love it over here. I have a supportive principal and everyone seems to be on board.”
Lithe Springs style of basketball under Kelley that will be ‘fast and under control’ with Hardy leading the charge.
“I got really lucky in getting a player like him,” Kelley said. “God was really looking out for me. I want my son to grow up like him because he is just a great kid in addition to being a good basketball player.”
Kelley has spent time as a coach at Stockbridge, Cross Keys and Alcovy before getting the Lithia Springs job.
“We are playing faster but more under control,” Hardy said. “I really like what he has brought to the team.”
