When Kevin Hill took over the Lithia Springs program two years ago, he knew there would be some uphill challenges.
Long considered an also-ran in the county, the program has had only seven winning seasons in its 41-year history.
It is the only football program that has failed to make the state playoffs.
But Hill and the current group of seniors are not interested in history.
They have pledged not to let history repeat itself, at least this season.
“Our goal is to look away from what happened last year and focus on looking straight ahead to 2018,” Lions senior SirCharles Slade said. “We know we have our haters out here, but we’re going to push through that.”
The Lions finished 1-9 last season but showed promise earlier. They won their first region game but was never able to duplicate that success again.
One of the biggest enemies to the program is that it is a transient school where students come and go. Trying to establish some consistency is the biggest program killer from year-to-year.
In 2015, the program welcomed 30 incoming freshmen. As the Lions prepared for the season, only seven of those players have remained.
Hill said losing players to other programs because they don’t want to be there is a rarity. He said the cause has been housing issues because the school is surrounding by apartments.
But he thinks the trend could be changing as upgrades have been made to the program.
Like the rest of the county schools, Lithia Springs now has turf.
There has been a complete makeover of the athletic department with new coaching offices, locker rooms and weight room.
The latter is what should really help the Lions. For most of last season, Lithia Spring went without a weight room.
And it showed on the field, especially late in the game.
Depth has been a big issue for the team. A new strength and conditioning coach in Michael Iglesias should help.
“Thanks to coach Iglesias, we have really been working hard over the summer,” Slade said.
Since opening in 1976, Lithia Springs has never made the state playoffs. The program’s last non-losing season was 2010 when they went 5-5.
In 1999, the Lions went 6-4 for its last winning season. In fact, there have been only seven winning season with an addition five season where the team has finished 5-5.
The best season in school history was 1982 when the Lions went 8-2. In 1981, the team went 7-5 and lost to Douglas County in the Region 5-AAAA championship game for a spot in the state playoffs.
The seven seniors on the team are determined to turn it around.
“Coach always tells us that all we have is each other,” Lions senior defensive back Davyon Dukes said. “We have to be true to that and play as a unit and we will be fine.”
