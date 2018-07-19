Lithia Springs will have its final tune-up before it begins regular season practice next week.
The Lions will participate in the three-day FCA Camp in Carrollton beginning this afternoon on the West Georgia campus.
It is a padded camp that features some of the top competition in the metro area.
Lions second-year coach Kevin Hill said that contact camps work best for his team as it prepares to make an offensive switch.
Hill has installed a flex bone type offense that feature more running as the Lions abandon their spread attack.
“With us being so young, contact camps help us simulate game-type speed,” Hill said. “We don’t have much depth so we can’t let iron sharpen iron like some teams in daily practices. We go to these camps so we can get different looks and see a variety of teams. I think it will help in the long run.”
Under GHSA rules, teams are allowed to attend a maximum of three contact camps during the offseason. Earlier this summer, the Lions attended a padded camp at Spalding High and Alexander.
Hill said that the team performed well as it is in the early stages of getting comfortable with the new scheme.
Junior Davion Jenkins has been converted from wide receiver to run the offense as the quarterback.
“These camps have given us a real chance to make adjustments,” Hill said. “I’m pleased with the progress. We lost some talented kids. We have some kids that have stepped up and are leading the way in the learning curve.”
Hill said he decided on the new offense because retention of players has been a big issue.
Lithia Springs High serves a transit community that has the football program retaining players.
Of the 25 freshmen that entered four years ago, Hill said only seven remain in the program.
“We have an offense that is more fitting to our situation,” Hill said. “It is something that every player can get involved in. Everybody can get a piece of the pie in this new offense. It will create some depth for us. We don’t get those six-feet type of receivers.”
Hill said the team’s strength will be its secondary where Davyon Dukes and Bryquice Brown sill be the leaders.
