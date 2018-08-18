When the final out was made, the scoreboard showed that Lithia Springs had sustained a 12-10 loss at Chapel Hill.
However, it might have been a moral victory for the program.
The Lions battled back from a nine-run deficit for the two-run loss.
“We can battle back in games,” Lions sophomore Lauryn Kinkle said.
It is with that confidence that the Lions look to make the next step in the rebuilding process of the once-proud program.
The last two seasons, Lithia Springs has made the Class 5A playoffs.
“It is looking very positive for us for the region,” Lithia Springs coach Chris Sheperd said. “We are very unsure what the region holds. I think a lot is up in the air.”
But Sheperd expects his team to be in the fight for another playoff spot.
Against Chapel Hill, which has been a five-time region champion, the Lions were playing without senior Haley Overton and Daisja Purnell, who were out with injuries.
When the players return, Sheperd is confident in his team’s ability. Lithia Springs only has 11 players on its roster.
Heading into Friday’s game against county rival Douglas County, the Lions are 1-3 with losses to Bremen, Chapel Hill and Southwest DeKalb.
The Lions open their region schedule on Aug. 23 at Riverwood.
“I’m very proud of the way the girls have overcome injuries,” Sheperd said. “They have battled in every game.”
Through the first four games, Lithia Springs has been led by sophomore Lauryn Kinkle, who has a .727 average with a team-leading six RBI and has scored nine runs. She is also tied for the team lead with two home runs, including one against Chapel Hill.
Anayah Baker, a junior outfielder, is also back for the Lions. Last season, she was named the Region 6-AAAAA Player of the Year.
Baker is hitting .455 with five RBI and two home runs.
“We have to keep playing hard and improve with each game,” Baker said. “We just can’t play over our heads.”
Junior Reagan Hutton is also one of the team’s top players with a .769 average and has been a top pitcher. She is 1-2 with a 4.10 ERA. Kinkle is the team’s other pitcher.
Many of the team’s players have been on the varsity the last three to four seasons.
“There is a lot of experience,” Sheperd said. “The ones that return have been working towards solid things.”
