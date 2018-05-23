MARIETTA - Athletes from the county continued their success in track and field over the weekend at the Georgia High School Meet of Champions in Marietta.
The highlight was Lithia Springs standout William Jones winning the long jump event at Marietta High. Jones, who won the Class AAAAA championship last weekend in Carrollton, had a jump of 23-feet, 4.75 inches in a field of seven competitors.
Jones, a senior, has been named to the Atlanta Track Club All-Metro Team.
Finishing third in the long jump field was Chapel Hill junior Freddie Allen III.
Allen finished sixth in the 300 hurdles and was eighth in the 110 hurdles event.
Douglas County senior Jordan Crawford won the one mile race/walk event in seven minutes, 9.63 seconds. Jordan has signed a scholarship with Missouri Baptist to compete in cross country and track.
He is ranked among the nation’s top race/walkers.
Chapel Hill junior Ilene Soleyn had a time of 57.17 seconds to finish runner-up in the 400 event. Last week, Soleyn helped the Panthers win their second straight state title.
Alexander senior Brenda Ayuk finished runner-up in the 800 event to Ani Henderson of Marietta. Ayuk, a Kennesaw State signee, had a time of 2:09.99, which is the eighth all-time fastest in state history.
Last week, Ayuk won the 800 and 1,600 at the Class AAAAAA meet in Carrollton. She was a part of the Cougars team that won the team title, a first for any girls sports program at Alexander.
Kennedy Crawford, a sophomore at Alexander, finished runner-up in the 300 hurdles. She is the younger sister of Jordan Crawford.
Alexander freshman Jazzmin Taylor, who went 5-5.25 was third in the high jump. Last week, she won the state high jump event.
Douglasville sophomore Erin Fegans had a time of 10:57 to finish fourth in the 3,200. Last week, the Douglasvile native won the Class A private-school 3,200 championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.