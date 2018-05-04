It has been a long road for M.J. Rookard to fulfilling his dream of playing college baseball for a four-year school.
The former Chapel Hill High standout has gone from Phenix City, Ala., to Monroe, Louis., to his final stop in Cochran.
Rookard has settled into the starting outfield position at Middle Georgia State College in Cochran this season where he has had great success.
His handwork was rewarded at the Southern States Athletic Conference banquet this week in being named all-conference.
Rookard was among the nine players from Middle Georgia State that received all-conference honors. He made the second team with five teammates making first team.
“I’m very blessed because I worked my butt off to make an impact on my team,” Rookard said. “My hard work has paid off.”
The Knights finished the regular season with a 40-15 record and No. 12 ranking in NAIA. They are the No. 3 seed in this week’s conference tournament.
In his first season at Middle Georgia State, Rookard hit .335 with six home runs and scored 56 runs and 33 RBI in 49 games. He said making second team was great but has his sites set higher next season.
“It gives me something to shoot for because I want to be on the first team,” Rookard said. “I’m very thankful for to my teammates.”
During the season, he was twice named the Southern States Athletic Conference player of the week. He ranked among the top leaders in conference stats.
He ranks 11th in batting average, ninth in hits, second in runs scored and 11th in home runs.
Rookard said that he learned to be patience at the plate. He started the season with five home runs in the first three weeks but then hit a slump.
“I just had to get back to doing what I did best,” Rookard said. “Hitting all those home runs kind of got to my head. I went back to just swinging the bat and making contact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.