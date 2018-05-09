fter a second-round loss in the conference tournament, the Middle Georgia State Knights held a meeting in the locker room afterwards.
It was near the conclusion of that meeting that M.J. Rookard sense something special was about to happen to the team.
The Knights would won their next four games to capture the program’s first Southern States Athletic Conference championship last weekend.
And Rookard, a former standout at Chapel Hill High was part of the turnaround during the tournament in Montgomery.
In the team’s 19-11 win over Faulkner, the outfielder was 3 of 4 with three RBI in the championship game.
“Honestly, I knew we had something special in the middle of the season,” Rookard said. “We had to click and keep working together to reach our goal. After the loss to Mobile, we had a big meeting in the locker room and I saw it clicking there. We started rolling.”
Rookard was one of nine players from the Middle Georgia State team to be named to the all-tournament team. To get the school’s first tournament championship, the Knights defeated the top-ranked NAIA team in the country and the tournament’s No. 1 seed.
Middle Georgia State came into the tournament as the conference’s No. 3 seed. During the tournament, Rookard hit .600 while going 15 of 25 with a home run. He also had three doubles, seven RBI and scored 11 runs for the team.
“I mainly wanted to come through for my team,” Rookard said. “I really wanted to do something to help my team.”
He also had some motivation after being named to the all-conference second team on the heels of the tournament. Rookard was one of the top hitters in the conference.
The Knights have a 45-16 record and will learn Thursday where it will play in the regional tournament with a shot at advancing to the NAIA World Series.
During Rookard’s first season at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama, the team advanced to the junior college World Series and placed third overall.
Rookard said the experience from that season in 2016 should help him continue to lead the Knights.
“The fact that I’ve been there before means a lot,” Rookard said. “You got to have that chill mindset and not let the moment get to you.”
