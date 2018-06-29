The success that M.J. Rookard enjoyed in his first season at Middle Georgia State has continued this summer.
A starting outfielder for the Hoptown Hoppers, which is based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
The Hoppers are members o fhb Ohio Valley League, a wooden bat lead comprised of collegiate players.
“I’m definitely blessed, and I’m having a good time up here,” Rookard said earlier this week via cellphone.
Rookard, a Chapel Hill High graduate, will play in Sunday’s Ohio Valley League all-star game in Hopkinsville.
“It is a big accolade to be selected to the all-star game,” Rookard said. “I made a few adjustments with my swing. It has definitely helped me to be more consistent.”
Heading into the all-star contest, Rookard is third on the team with a .351 batting average. He is also third with 17 RBI and has scored 15 runs for the Hoppers.
Rookard has four doubles to go alone with four stolen bases.
He has also pulled off some late game heroics.
A few weeks ago, Rookard had a walk-off hit to give the Hoppers a 2-1 extra innings victory over Madisonville.
The Ohio Valley League has been around since 2010, and the Hoppers are currently 13-8 and in first place of the West Division.
During his time in Kentucky, he has also performed well on the mound.
He has pitched in three games with three innings of work and faced 15 batters with a 1-0 record. He has allowed only one run with two strikeouts and walked four batters for a 1.09 ERA.
“I’ve always enjoyed pitching,” Rookard said. “I’ve pitched every year since high school.”
The good showing so far this summer has Rookard excited about his final season at Middle Georgia State, which is located in Cochran.
This past season, Rookard was among the nine players from Middle Georgia State that received all-conference honors. He made the second team with five teammates making first team.
The Knights finished the regular season with a 40-15 record and No. 12 ranking in NAIA. They are the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.
In his first season at Middle Georgia State, Rookard hit .335 with six home runs and scored 56 runs and 33 RBI in 49 games. He said making second team was great but has his sites set higher next season.
Prior to coming to Middle Georgia State, Rookard played two seasons at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama, the team advanced to the junior college World Series and placed third overall.
“I really can’t wait to get back to school,” Rookard said. “I’m anxious to get start with the work to see how the season will go. I’ve been in touch with my coaches. I think we are putting together a real good team. We just have to do the little things during the offseason.”
