M.J. Rookard slipped into a mini slump over the last week.
The Middle Georgia State outfielder broke out of it in a big way. Rookard helped the Knights to three wins in conference play and picked up an individual award alone the way.
Rookard was named the Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
It is the second time this season that he has earned the award, winning in also in Week 2 of the season.
During last week, Rookard helped the No. 17-ranked NAIA team to a 3-1 record and a sweep over conference foe Martin Methodist.
Rookard hit .500 and slugged .714, while totaling seven hits, scoring eight runs and knocking in four RBI during that stretch.
“I had a pretty good week and was able to bounce back,” Rookard said. “I called my dad, and we had a good talk. I made a few adjustments and it worked out well.”
For the season, Rookard ranks among the top players in the conference.
The former Chapel Hill High standout is fifth in the conference with a .379 batting average in 124 at-bats in 37 games.
He is tied for fourth in the league with 41 runs scored and his 47 hits is sixth-best in the conference.
Rookard is also tied for seventh in the SSAC with five home runs.
After transferring to the Cochran school right after classes begun, Rookard has made the adjustment to his new team.
He had originally signed with Louisiana-Monroe, a Div. I school in the Sun Belt Conference, but transferred to Middle Georgia State after few weeks.
Rookard had to sit out the first couple weeks while his paperwork was being processed.
“It was a matter of making the adjustment once I got here,” Rookard said. “I love where I’m at. It was a matter of getting my head on right and getting with the right company.”
Prior to coming to a four-year school, Rookard played two years at Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama.
“I’ve learned that God has a plan and its on God’s schedule,” Rookard said. “I just have to stay on track and look at things a little different. I knew I could play at this level. I learned a lot at Chattahoochee Valley, and I’ve been putting it to use.”
