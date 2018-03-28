Macy Hodge got a little down on herself after missing a penalty kick early in the match.
Down a goal about midway through the second half, Hodge redeemed herself to help Alexander secure a big Region 5-AAAAAA win on Tuesday evening.
Hodge scored a pair of goals within about a minute to help propel the Cougars to a 3-1 win over Douglas County to lockup second place in the region standings.
With the win, the Cougars will get to host at least a first-round state playoff game next month.
Douglas County win finish third in the region and have to travel in the first round. Northgate has secured the region title because of its wins over Douglas County and Alexander earlier this season.
“It all came down to me missing that PK earlier, and I knew I had to do something,” said Hodge, a junior who has committed to Vanderbilt. “I knew I had to step up to help this team. So I just went out and did what I had to do.”
Alexander improves to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in the region as the Tigers dropped to 8-3-1 and 6-2 to close out its region schedule. Alexander will play Langston Hughes when it returns from spring break on April 11 in its final region contest.
The Cougars will have a non-region contest against Region 5-AAAA leader LaGrange, which reached the semifinals last season.
Alexander coach Justin Fitzgerald said that the team might add a match at Marist before the start of the playoffs.
“LaGrange is a good club and that will give us a good tune-up,” Fitzgerald said. “If we can get a match against Marist that would be another quality opponent for us.”
Douglas County jumped to a 1-0 lead when Barbara Kiger scored at the 35:54 mark of the second half. It was the first non-penalty kick goal that Alexander sophomore goalie Marianna Neau has given up in the last eight matches.
She came into the game with a 0.77 goal against average.
“It is disappointing to give it up but Barbara is one of my best friends,” Neau said. “She made a good shot. She placed it where it needed to be.”
And so did Hodge on her two goals.
The first was a header off a corner kick from K.P. Hambrick at the 26:42 mark to tie the score at 1-1.
From about 30 yards out, Hodge took a shot that landed in the goal with 25:19 remaining to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead.
With 4:12 remaining, Ally Singleton scored to close out the scoring for a 3-1 win.
“Those two goals by Macy were very special,” Fitzgerald said. “We have been stressing on her to shoot a little quicker.”
Disappointed with the loss, Douglas County coach Robert Fellows praised the way his team played.
“It was definitely a good game,” Fellows said. “I can’t be disappointed in the way my team played. We got plenty of room to grow. After seeing the way we played against a good Alexander team, I’m very confident in our ability heading into the playoffs.”
