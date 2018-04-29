Zach Romain message to his team a week ago was for every player to stay ready for when their time is called.
During Saturday’s come-from-behind win against Sequoyah, several players got their opportunity.
The Alexander Cougars scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning in Game 3 of its best-of-three series win over Sequoyah. Alexander advances to the second round of the Class AAAAAA after a 12-8 victory.
“I told them to be prepared because in a Game 3 anything is possible,” Romain said. “There are all types of situations and you have to be prepared and ready for it.”
Down five runs with two outs in the seventh, Alexander proved it was ready.
“It was just the way we designed it,” Romain joked.
“It was a crazy win,” senior catcher/pitcher Zach Smith said.
And crazy it was.
Down in its final half of the seventh inning, the Cougars got a bases loaded double and a pair of two-run home runs for the home run.
And to top it off, little-used senior pitcher Noel Schroyer came in to get the win.
Talk about being ready when the opportunity comes.
“I’m proud of Noel,” Romain said. “He hasn’t played as much but stayed positive. He came in when we needed him and got the job done.”
A bases clearing double by Josh McKnown tied the score at 8-8 in the top of seventh and then a two-run home run by Austin Slate give the Cougars their final lead.
Luke Townsend added some insure with a home run.
“Once Slate hit the home run, that sort of sealed the deal for us,” Romain said. “For a sophomore, he is really mentally tough.”
And the hold team proved that in the Sequoyah series.
