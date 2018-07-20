ATLANTA - Kirby Smart gets it when it comes to building a championship pedigree.
The University of Georgia coach has done just that entering his third season at Bulldog Nation.
And he is not shying away from lofty expectations that are now being placed on the team.
Coming off an SEC championship and national championship game appearance, Smart knows all eyes will be on his Bulldog team entering the 2018 season.
There was no backing down during the recent SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.
When Smart addressed the media on Tuesday, he didn’t hold back on embracing those expectations.
“We don’t run from pressure. Pressure is a privilege,” he said. "We’ve earned the right to have pressure on our program.”
So many would take a complete opposite approach.
As the old saying goes, ‘uneasy is the head that wears the crown.” When you are on top, you have the bull’s eye on your back.
Smart message has worked with his players. They described how they are up for the challenge because of the culture of being a Georgia Bulldog under Smart.
“Guys going for one another’s necks, and then brothers right after that,” UGA DL Jonathon Ledbetter said. “We practice so hard you would think practice is the game, and the game is practice. It is something beautiful - poetry in motion.”
As the start of the high school season begins next week, some teams will be the hunted while others will be in the underdog role.
Can you handle the pressure of playing with a bull’s eye on your back?
In Region 5-AAAAAA, Mays has played with the bull’s eye as they have had the privilege of playing with the pressure of being the region champion. The Raiders haven’t lost since joining the region two years ago.
They have gone on to make a deep run in the playoffs the last few years.
But is that rein about to stop as they graduated a ton of seniors with most being their important playmakers.
The last two years, Douglas County coach Johnny White has ‘changed the culture’ in the program. Douglas County was region runner-up with its only loss to Mays last season.
Can the Tigers be the top dog in the region?
Alexander has been a steady playoff contender from the region. The Cougars lost a lot of talented players but has a program in place under Matt Combs that has produced a playoff team the last five seasons.
It is currently the longest playoff run of any of the five county teams.
The Cougars have the privilege of the pressure of being regarded as a top program in the area.
It is something that should be embraced.
Programs are built to have a yearly championship pedigree. It makes little sense to run from that championship culture that you work so hard to build.
Smart has the right approach when it comes to having a championship program because it is a privilege to have some pressure to be great.
