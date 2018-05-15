During his first season as the Douglas County Tigers starting quarterback, Marquise Collins had the luxury of operating behind an experienced offensive line with a talented supporting cast.
The Tigers have made some changes on the interior line because of graduation, and the majority of its rushing offense is also gone.
However, Tigers offensive coordinator Travis Smith is confident in Collins ability to lead the offense.
“Marquise is having a real good spring,” Smith said. “He is picking up things quickly and has a good command of what we are trying to do. We have thrown a few more new wrinkles in there and he has a good concentrate of what we are looking for.We are just continue with his fundamental work.”
The Tigers averaged 370 yards of offense last season in compiling a 10-2 record and a second-round state playoff appearance.
Collins, a junior, threw for 1,254 yards on 110 of 182 passing with eight touchdowns. He completed 60 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
“My mind goal is mastering the offense,” Collins said. “We have a young offense and the guys are taking to their role to help us win.”
The Tigers must replace their leading rusher in Uriah West, who had 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Leading receiver Dariyan Wiley returns and Xavier Gordon is expected to play a larger role in the offense.
“The offensive line looks ready to take on a big role,” Collins said. “We are getting better each day.”
Smith agreed.
“Marquise will be called on to do a little more,” Smith said. “The expectations have definitely risen. We feel like he is up for the challenge. Marquise’ just has to step his game up and we feel he can do it.”
