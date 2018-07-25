As Marquise Collins enters his second season as the Douglas County starting quarterback, he has already secured his future.
On Sunday, Collins verbally committed to sign with Davidson College, A Div. I school in North Carolina.
Collins said he was impressed with how the FCS school approached his recruitment.
“The school laid out the red carpet for me,” Collins said. “I just felt real comfortable and thought it was the best fit for me.”
Collins becomes the third member of the Tigers’ senior class to make a verbal commitment.
In addition, defensive end Matio Soli has committed to Arkansas while offensive lineman Donovan Allen has pledged to Brown University.
Collins also holds an offer from LaGrange College.
Verbal commitments are non-binding and players are free to change their minds.
The early signing period is Dec. 19-21 with the regular period Feb. 6-April 1.
Soli has already indicated he will sign in December and become an early enrollee at Arkansas.
Last season was Collins’ first as the Tigers starting quarterback.
He helped lead the Tigers to a second place finish in Region 5-AAAAAA and a second round playoff appearance.
Collins passed for 1,254 yards on 110 of 183 passes with a 60 percent completion rate. He also threw for eight touchdowns in addition to rushing for three touchdowns and 231 yards.
With the graduation of several of the Tigers top offensive weapons, Collins is expected to play a bigger part in the offense.
Gone is leading rushers Uriah West, now at Jacksonville State and Deon Rainey, a freshman at Albany State.
However, the Tigers do return leading receiver Dariyan Wiley, who has received several college offers.
“It is a big year for us,” Collins said. “I’m going to do all I can to help us win. If it means doing more, I will have to do more.”
Collins has had a good offseason, especially in seven-on-seven and padded camp competition.
Known for its strong academics, Collins has a 3.8 grade-point average in the school’s International Baccalaureate program.
