The Douglas County coaches figured this day would come for standout defensive end Mataio Soli but they didn’t anticipate it being this big.
Soli has quickly become one of the biggest names in the 2019 recruiting class with several big-time offers.
Prior to spring break, the junior had trimmed his list to 10 schools but after an influx of more programs offering, he is back to redoing the list.
“We kind of had ideal what will happen with his recruitment,” Douglas County assistant head coach Travis Smith said. “Once a couple of SEC schools started offering, it sort of blew up.”
Monday begin the live evaluation period for NCAA recruiting as assistant coaches can pay visits to schools. Just like the open period a few months ago, Douglas County is anticipating heavy traffic at the school.
“Anytime you have a player like Mataio, there is going to be a lot of interest,” Smith said. “We also have several other players that are getting looked at.”
There are at least five players in the Tigers’ junior class and two in the freshmen class that have offers.
During spring break, Soli visited Arkansas and Ole Miss. Soli’s father, Junior Soli, who is on the Tigers staff is a former standout defensive end for the Razorbacks. Soli’s mother is from Arkansas and also graduated from the university.
The elder Soli was a strength and conditioning coach at Ole Miss before the family moved to Georgia.
“The recruiting has been full so far,” Mataio said. “I didn’t realize that I was going to draw this much interest. I’m going to look at everything and weigh my options.”
The Tigers begin spring practice on May 2, which will draw a lot of schools to practice. Soli said he would like to trim his list to about five schools on the last day of classes.
“There are lot of good schools out there,” Soli said. “Right now, I’m enjoying the process because it hasn’t gotten too hectic.”
This past season, Soli was named the Douglas County Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year after recording 20 sacks and 18 tackles for losses. He was also named all-region and all-state.
“All I can say is that it is truly a blessing,” Soli said. “I’m looking forward to everything and ready to get back into contact with the schools.”
