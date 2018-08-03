The start of the season is only a couple weeks away and Douglas County defensive end Mataio Soli is receiving some preseason recognition.
Soli has been named to the Georgia High School Football Daily Preseason Class AAAAAA Team, which was released this week.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was also named to a national award watch list. Soli is part of the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award Watch List.
This award is sponsored by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, which is based in Hawaii.
The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior high school football player of Polynesian ancestry. The Watch List is composed of 43 players from 29 different high schools.
According to its website, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors.It was established in 2013 by former NFL players esse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa with its board members including former Atlanta Falcons player and coach June Jones.
Soli’s father, Junior Soli, is Samoan. The elder Soli is the defensive line coach for the Tigers, and a former all-state player at Spencer High in Columbus.
The five finalist will be revealed on December 6.
“It is definitely an honored to be named to this watch list because it is a national award,” Mataio Soli said. “I’m real honored and blessed.”
The winner will be announced on January 18, 2019 during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner in Waikiki and will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.
Soli has committed to sign with Arkansas in December and become an early enrollee.
USC freshman Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley High School (Corvallis, OR) was selected as the inaugural recipient of the award in 2017.
Last season, Soli was named to the Georgia Sports Writers Association All-State team in addition to being a Region 5-AAAAAA first team selection.
He was named the Douglas County Sentinel Defensive Player of the Year following a season where he had 77 tackles, including 49 solo tackles.
Soli finished with 20 tackles for losses and 18 sacks with seven quarterback hurries. He had an interception for a touchdown and a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the season,” Soli said. “All this recognition is great but I have to prove it again on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.